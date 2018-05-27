Missouri Falls to Alabama, Now Back On the Bubble

Tuscaloosa - The Missouri Tigers came up short on the road today, losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide 80-73. After the loss, the Tigers find themselves back squarely on the bubble with a 19-8 overall record and 7-7 conference record.

The first half was one that the Tigers would like to forget. Continually, they allowed the Crimson Tide into the lane for open layups and dunks, which helped contribute to Alabama's 42-35 halftime lead. In the first half, Alabama's Levi Randolph scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The junior guard is averaging only eight points per game this season.

For as poor as their defense looked, Missouri cleaned up the offensive glass nicely, grabbing seven offensive rebounds as a team in the first half. Two of those offensive rebounds came from freshman Torren Jones, who has emerged for the Tigers as of late. Missouri's trio of guards combined for 26 points in the first half with Earnest Ross leading the way by scoring 13 on 5-of-8 from the field.

The Crimson Tide continued their hot shooting in the second half and extended their lead to 11 points with 15:58 to play in the game. However, behind Jabari Brown's inspired play, the Tigers fought back to within one with 7:08 left. Just as Missouri seemed like they would reclaim the lead and the momentum that would come with it, Alabama pulled back away behind a couple more three-pointers by Randolph who finished the game with a career-high 33 points.

From there, the Crimson Tide wouldn't let the Tigers get back in it. Several turnovers spelled the end for Missouri who dropped to 7-7 in SEC play.

The Tigers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga. next Tuesday night at 8 p.m.