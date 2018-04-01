Missouri Falls to Arkansas on the Road

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (AP) --BJ Young converted on a pair of three-point plays in the final minute to help Arkansas rally for a 73-71 win over Missouri on Saturday.

The win is the first over the Tigers for Razorbacks coach Mike Anderson, who is in his second season at Arkansas after leaving Missouri.

The Tigers (16-9, 7-5 SEC) trailed 70-66 with less than a minute remaining, but Young converted on back-to-back three-point plays to put them up 72-71. He then added a free throw to secure the win.

Marshawn Powell led Arkansas with 24 points, while Young had 18 and Coty Clarke added 13 for the Razorbacks - which are now 15-1 at home this season.

Keion Bell led Missouri (18-7, 7-5) with a season-high 25 points, while Earnest Ross added 16.