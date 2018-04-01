Missouri Falls to Auburn in SEC Championship

ATLANTA - The Missouri football team lost the SEC Championship to Auburn, 59-42.

All week long Pinkel said containing Auburn's rushing attack would be a challenge. Auburn set an SEC Championship Game team record with 678 yards and Tre Mason set the individual record with 304 rushing yards including 195 in the first half. Missouri hasn't allowed more than 184 yards to an entire team all season.

Unlike last week's game between Missouri and Texas A&M game, this game lived up to its high offense potential. Both teams scored early and often. The two teams combined for 55 points in the first half - which is more than the first halves of the past fifteen SEC Championship Games combined.

Missouri only trailed by 1 at halftime after Green-Beckham scored two touchdowns including a 55-yard score with 18 seconds remaining in the half.

But in the end, Auburn prevailed.

Missouri's bowl choices come down to the Capital One Bowl, Outback Bowl and Cotton Bowl. If Ohio State or Florida State lose, Auburn will likely play in the BCS National Championship Game.