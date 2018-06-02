Missouri Falls to Colorado State

LEXINGTON, KY - The Missouri Tigers fell to the Colorado State Rams 72-84 in their first game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

Colorado State took a 13-5 lead over the Tigers at the beginning of the first half. After a turnover by Pierce Hornung, Earnest Ross made a three point shot assisted by Keion Bell to make it 12-20. With 42 seconds left in the first half Wes Eikmeier made a jump shot to give Colorado State a comfortable lead of 46-38. At the end of the first half Dorian Green lead the Rams with 17 points to a 47-38 lead over the Tigers. Alex Oriakhi lead Missouri with 10 points.

The Tigers came out in the second half with a quick three from Jabari Brown brining Missouri up 41-47. Jon Octeus made a dunk to take Colorado State up 59-47. Colorado State proceeded to score five more points before fouling Ross. With 7:30 left in the game Phil Pressey only made 4 of his 14 shots and had six assists. Colorado State was up by 11 with three minutes left when Octeus made a two pointer to make it 78-65. Colorado State defeaded Missouri 84-72.

Colorado State University will advance to play the University of Louisville on Saturday, March 23rd.