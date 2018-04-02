Missouri Family Searches For Missing Great-Grandmother

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A northern Missouri family is searching for a great-grandmother who has been missing since Nov. 16.

The Kansas City Star reports that 82-year-old Wanda Boxley vanished soon after leaving her Laclede home and driving about five miles to a Brookfield convenience store. After buying gas and a few lottery tickets, she headed to visit a granddaughter but never arrived.

Boxley's family fears she may have been carjacked.

Linn County Chief Deputy Sheriff Butch Eskew says Boxley last was seen driving her yellow 1991 Mercury Marquis outside of Brookfield. She kept small stuffed animals in the car's rear window.

Her son, Donald Bingham, says he and other family members have searched the region and passed out fliers. They are offering a $1,000 reward.