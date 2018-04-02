Missouri Farm Bureau Endorses Talent for Senate

She feels their votes could determine the future of the farm she and her husband have had for the past 11 years.

"We need as much as Katrina [victims], helping from within Missouri. Missourians helping Missourians," said Garnett. "Yes, the national government could help. It's not just one area getting hit."

Garnett and other farmers heard directly from Talent on Friday at the state Farm Bureau. The organization invited him and McCaskill to attend, but only Talent did.

"The next farm bill will be written by the Senate and House agriculture committees," Talent told bureau members. "It's not going to be written by trade representatives. It's not going to be written by our trading partners, and it's not going to be written by the House committee for management of the budget."

After Talent spoke, farmers divided into groups to determine their endorsement. Garnett didn't know what to think of McCaskill.

"Since she didn't show up, I don't know what she has to say," said Garnett. "She's not listening to us."

McCaskill's campaign spokesperson said the candidate couldn't be at the Farm Bureau meeting because of family issues, but Missouri farmers should know where she stands.

"Making sure we have competitive, open markets is something she's a huge proponent of because it really does help family farmers and producers get a fair shake when it comes to competing with the big, corporate agriculture businesses who happen to be pretty solid friends with Senator Talent. It shows you whose side she's on."

However, 97% of Farm Bureau members at the meeting endorsed Talent.