Missouri farmers eager to export to Cuba

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Missouri farmers are hopeful as the U.S. and Cuba begin to normalize relations for the first time in half a century.

The Southeast Missourian reports that currently, exports to Cuba are limited by prohibitions requiring it to pay cash for the shipments it receives. If diplomatic ties are secured, U.S. exports such as rice, soybeans, poultry, beef and pork will be popular items to ship to the communist nation.

Rice is particularly promising because Missouri is among the nation's top rice producers. Cuba is a huge consumer of rice.

Southeast Missouri State University's Agriculture Department chairman Michael Aide says Missouri rice is readily exported throughout the Caribbean. He says there would be a great market opportunity for Missouri rice in Cuba.