Missouri Fifth-Deadliest

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The list is based on each state's motor-vehicle fatalities involving 16- to 20-year-old drivers as a percentage of its overall traffic fatalities. The groups say youth-related fatalities declined nationally, but are still a disproportionately high percentage of traffic deaths. In 2005, more than seven-thousand people died in youth-related traffic crashes nationally, more than 16 percent of all traffic fatalities in the US. Of the 1,200 traffic fatalities in Missouri that year, more than 19 percent, or 244 persons, involved a driver aged 16 to 20.