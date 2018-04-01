Missouri Finalizes National Signing Day Class List

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers have finalized their National Signing Day list. In total, Mizzou has added 19 new members to the team. ESPN ranks the new Tiger class as No. 21 overall and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference.

Below is a list of the new members in the order that they became official. Recruits can not become official until the Mizzou Athletic Department receives their national letters of intent.