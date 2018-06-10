Missouri Firefighter Arrested on Oregon Parole Violation

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Newton County authorities arrested Randy Rogers, 41, at his home Thursday, then released him after he posted $50,000 bond. Rogers is the public information officer for the Seneca Area Fire Protection District, a rural volunteer force. He was in an Oregon prison from 1985-88 for assault, burglary and mischief. But, a member of the Seneca fire board called Rogers a model citizen and pledged to stand by him. Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland said several Seneca residents plan a petition drive to support Rogers.