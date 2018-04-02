Missouri First Lady Reads to Kids

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri First Lady Georganne Nixon spent Thursday morning reading to students at the Special Learning Center in Jefferson City.

Adults and children came together around the country to read the children's book, Llama Llama Red Pajama, as a part of the sixth annual Read for the Record initiative. Nixon also handed out copies of the book to each of the students.

The Special Learning Center is an early education facility predominantly for children with developmental delays and disabilities. "We were so thrilled when we got the call that the first lady was coming out to see the children and to read to them," said Debbie Hamler, the center's director.

"Children learn so much from reading anything, from just the speech and language development in hearing someone read to just comprehension and understanding," said Hamler.

The annual event is organized by early education organization Jumpstart and the Pearson Foundation, which donated copies of Llama Llam Red Pajama.