Missouri flea market linked to crimes to close

By: The Associated Press

PAGEDALE (AP) - A St. Louis-area flea market whose owner was convicted of trafficking counterfeit goods is closing down.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Frison Flea Market in Pagedale has announced a going-out-of-business sale. Owner Jack Frison's lawyer says the business will close on Nov. 2.

The flea market has been linked to the sale of millions of dollars worth of counterfeit purses, CDs and DVDs. A federal judge found Frison guilty last month of conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, aiding and abetting copyright infringement and trafficking counterfeit goods. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Frison declined to comment to the newspaper.