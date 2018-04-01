Missouri Football Announced Televised Games

COLUMBIA - Three more 2011 Missouri football games have been selected for national television broadcasts. Mizzou now has four games picked for television. The remainder of the league games will be selected for broadcast as the season unfolds, on the standard 12-day or 6-day advance notice system.



The 2011 season will begin on television, as the Tigers' Sept. 3rd season opener in Columbia against Miami (Ohio) has been selected for a Fox Sports Net broadcast, with kickoff at 11 a.m. Mizzou's Sept. 24th game at Oklahoma is on FX at 7 p.m., and the regular-season finale against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is on FSN at 11 a.m.



Previsously, Mizzou's Sept. 9th game at Arizona State was announced as being on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. CT.