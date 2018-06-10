Missouri Football Back on the Practice Field

COLUMBIA - After a couple of days off for the start of the fall semester, the Mizzou football team is back to practice on Tuesday. The Tigers worked out Tuesday afternoon on the Kadlec Practice Field.

Starting defensive ends Jacquies Smith and Brad Madison returned from minor injuries. In 2010, injuries depleted the Missouri linebacking corp. Senior Captain Luke Lambert missed most of the season, Will Ebner dealt with neck and foot injuries, and Donovan Bonner missed the season with a torn ACL. All three of them are back this season and join an experienced Zaviar Gooden and Andrew Wilson. Senior linebacker Will Ebner said, "Zaviar specifically, he has tremendous speed, and he runs like a receiver, and he's strong like a lineman so he's got the best of both worlds. And I mean if he can put that all together he'll be a great player for us."

"Well I think experience is one thing we've got going for us, a lot of us are very knowledgeable, we can all play every linebacker position." said junior linebacker Zaviar Gooden.

Missouri sophomore quarterback James Franklin said, "Well I'll tell you, Zaviar is one of the hardest to go against, cause he's just so fast, so you make a good read, you make a good decision, but he reacts so fast it makes you question if you made a good read or a good decision."