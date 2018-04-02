Missouri Football Heads Back to the Practice Field

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team back on the practice field Tuesday. Former Colorado head football coach Dan Hawkins watched Missouri's football practice where he saw a pair of Missouri quarterbacks on top of the depth chart.

After Saturday's scrimmage, James Franklin and Tyler Gabbert are now co-number ones at the quarterback position.

The Tigers have another short scrimmage Thursday afternoon. As we know, Coach Pinkel likes the competition and reminds us there is plenty of time for the competition to shake out.

