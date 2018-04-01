Missouri Football to play BYU at Arrowhead in 2015

KANSAS CITY - The University of Missouri Tigers will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in non-conference game in 2015. The Tigers will play against the Brigham Young University Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The game will be the first MU game played at Arrowhead Stadium since the Tigers took on the Kansas Jayhawks in 2011. Mizzou beat Kansas 24-10. The game marked the 120th Border War between the two teams.

"We've been focused on bringing FBS football back to Arrowhead Stadium for some time and have investigated a number of ways to accomplish that," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "We want to thank both Missouri and BYU for making this possible. We know that this will be a unique opportunity for the players, coaches and fans of both institutions to experience the iconic Arrowhead atmosphere."

The Missouri Tigers will be the home team and BYU, the visiting team at the neutral site.

"We are very pleased to have this opportunity to bring Mizzou to Kansas City. Having a presence there is very important to us, and this game underscores our commitment to doing just that, as we indicated when we moved to the Southeastern Conference," University of Missouri Director of Athletics Mike Alden said. "This is an exciting, high-profile game for our fans, and we're looking forward to working with the Kansas City Chiefs and the KC Sports Commission. We know from past experiences that they will do an outstanding job of making this a special event for Tiger fans."

Kickoff time and ticket prices had not been announced.