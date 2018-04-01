Missouri Fugitive Apparently Died in Washington

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Detectives believe they have found out what happened to a man who escaped from the Missouri Penitentiary 27 years ago.



They think he changed his name and lived in Gold Bar until 2012 when he died of cancer and his wife buried his body in the back yard.



The Daily Herald reports human remains discovered last week are being investigated by the medical examiner. It could take weeks to make identification, likely using DNA.



Snohomish County detectives believe Dennis "Slick" Lilly lived under the alias of Dave Murray and died at the age of 64. They say his wife Mary Lilly has been living under the name of Amanda Murray.



They moved to Gold bar in 1993 and operated a business called The Mail Station.