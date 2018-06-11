Missouri gains jobs but unemployment rate flat

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new report says Missouri's unemployment rate held steady in July while the state gained more than 13,000 jobs.

Figures from the Department of Economic Development show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in July. That's the same percentage as June and down slightly from its 2014 peak of 6.7 percent in March.

Missouri's seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment reached 2.78 million, up 13,200 jobs compared with June. Some of the larger gains came in durable-goods manufacturing, while the leisure and hospitality industry saw declines.

Missouri's seasonally adjusted civilian labor force of 3 million people shrank by slightly less than 1,500 in July. The labor force counts people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.