Missouri gets 693K in Pfizer settlement

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri will receive $693,000 as part of a $35 million settlement with a Pfizer Inc. subsidiary over the marketing of an organ-transplant drug.

Forty-one states and the District of Columbia reached the deal with the drug maker over charges that Wyeth Pharmaceuticals trained its sales representatives to encourage doctors to prescribe Rapamune for uses other than preventing rejection of transplanted kidneys.

Pfizer bought Wyeth in 2009. The company agreed to pay nearly $491 million in July 2013 to resolve a similar investigation by the Department of Justice.

New York-based Pfizer said in a statement the alleged activity occurred before it acquired Wyeth. Pfizer didn't admit wrongdoing or liability as part of the settlement.