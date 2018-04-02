Missouri gets $8.7M from Volkswagen after emissions scandal

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri has received $8.7 million from Volkswagen as part of a multibillion-dollar national settlement over the automaker's emissions cheating scandal.

Attorney General Chris Koster's office transferred the money to the state's general revenue fund on Thursday.

The money comes after Gov. Jay Nixon so far this fiscal year cut about $174 million in funding for Missouri's schools, roads and a variety of other programs. He says the cuts were needed to balance the budget.

A Nixon spokesman didn't immediately respond to Associated Press requests for comment Thursday.

The $8.7 million is just part of Volkswagen's planned payments to Missouri. Volkswagen also agreed to pay as much as $39 million for environmental air remediation programs in the state, as well as $40 million on a consumer vehicle buy-back or repair program.