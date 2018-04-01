Missouri Gets Extra $2M From Feds for Job Training

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri is getting a $2 million award from the U.S. Labor Department for its efforts to expand the state's job training for laid-off workers.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development says Missouri is one of just four states to receive the bonus under the On-the-Job Training National Emergency Grants. The department says the money is based on Missouri's job-training progress after receiving an initial $1.3 million grant under the program last year.

The program is intended to enable businesses to provide training and jobs to people who have been unemployed for a prolonged time. Workers are able to receive training while being paid.