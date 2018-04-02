Missouri Gets New Homeland Security Team





Missouri congressman Ike Skelton said each team will have about 570 members who can respond to emergency events within 6 to 12 hours. These HRF threats will focus on chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high explosive incidents within the US. Federal officials said the new response team will be established by the 2012 fiscal year.





Gov. Nixon released a statement saying he was pleased with the decision because it could create as many as 90 full time national jobs.

The Department of Defense chose Missouri to house a new domestic defense force, called Homeland Response Force, or HRF. They will be responsible for reacting to homeland security threats.