Missouri Getting Two New Guard Battalions

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Army National Guard is getting a new infantry battalion. The 810-soldier battalion is to be headquartered in Kansas City, with regional rifle companies located in Boonville, Carrolton, St. Louis and Perryville. A combat support company will be located in Monett and Anderson. And a forward support company for the new infantry battalion will be based in Jefferson City. The Missouri National Guard also will be getting a new 77-person medical battalion headquartered in Jefferson City. The two new units will bring the total size of Missouri's Army National Guard up to 9,500 soldiers.