Missouri Girl, 11, To Be Honored At Rose Parade

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An 11-year-old Independence girl killed by a stray bullet will be honored as an organ donor during Tuesday's Rose Parade.

The Kansas City Star reports that Blair Shanahan Lane was dancing outside with a sparkler on July 4, 2011, when she was struck in the neck and collapsed. Her organs were donated.

Lane's mother, Michele Shanahan-DeMoss, will be riding on the 10th annual Donate Life float in the New Year's Day parade in Pasadena, Calif.

Two other donors, Molly Noble of Stover, and Landon Mitchell of Solomon, Kan., will also be honored on the float with special portraits.