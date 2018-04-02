Missouri girl, 7, dies on way to father-daughter dance

WILDWOOD (AP) — A 7-year-old St. Louis County girl on her way to a father-daughter dance died after being hit by a vehicle as she crossed a roadway near a school.

St. Louis County police said in a release that an SUV turning left out of the parking lot of Babler Elementary in Wildwood struck Rachel Bick of Ballwin Saturday evening.

Rachel's mother, Susan Bick, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Sunday the family's devastated. She says her daughter was so excited to pick out a white lace dress for the dance.

Police said Rachel and her father walked from the parking lot of a nearby school and onto the highway where Rachel was struck. Rachel's grandmother, Barb Nethery, says her father feels he failed her.

Police say the SUV driver is cooperating.