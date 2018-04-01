Missouri Golfer Within Striking Distance at NCAA Championships

The Missouri softball team are not the only Tiger athletes in the state of Oklahoma this week.

Missouri golfer Jace Long began first round play today at the NCAA Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Long is the first Tiger individual to qualify for the NCAA Championship since John Utley in 1990.

Long shot a school record 10-under-par 62 at the Southeast Regional to earn a spot in the championships.

Long is within striking distance following first round play, posting a first round score of two-under par. He's just three shots behind the leader and is tied for fifth.

Long started the day with an eagle on hole one. He double bogied 15 and bogied 16, but rebounded nicely by making birdies on 17 and 18.

Long is back in action tomorrow for second round play. The championships wrap up on Sunday.