Missouri GOP candidates for governor talk Ferguson, Mizzou

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican gubernatorial candidates say unrest in Ferguson and at the University of Missouri were handled poorly by school and state leaders.

The candidates spoke Saturday at a question-and-answer session as they vied for support during the annual state GOP conference. They face an Aug. 2 primary.

Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster also is running to replace term-limited Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Republican candidates are suburban St. Louis businessman John Brunner, former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens, former U.S. attorney and state House speaker Catherine Hanaway and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

The candidates' criticized university leaders, and several said Nixon should have been more involved in addressing student protests and a threatened strike by some members of Columbia school's football team.

The protests garnered national attention.