Missouri GOP candidates for governor talk LGBT issues

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's GOP candidates for governor are weighing in on policies that would affect LGBT people.

The Republican candidates are businessman John Brunner, former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens, former U.S. attorney and House speaker Catherine Hanaway and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

The four decried guidance from Democratic President Barack Obama's administration directing public schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms that match their gender identities.

They say that should be up to local schools to decide.

Brunner, Hanaway and Kinder also backed a contentious religious-objections proposal that would have let voters decide whether to amend the state constitution to protect businesses that cite religion while denying wedding-related services to same-sex couples.

Greitens was the only Republican to say he opposed the measure because it could hurt the state's economy.