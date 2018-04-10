Missouri GOP candidates for governor to debate

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's four Republican candidates for governor will debate Wednesday.

St. Louis Public Radio is hosting the showdown in advance of the competitive August 2 primary.

Suburban St. Louis businessman John Brunner, former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens, former House speaker and U.S. attorney Catherine Hanaway, and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder all are vying for the GOP nomination.

The winner will take on the Democratic nominee in the Nov. 8 election.

Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster has far outraised his primary opponents and appears set to be the nominee.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon is barred from re-election because of term limits.