Missouri GOP Chairman Ed Martin not seeking re-election

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The chairman of the Missouri Republican Party is leaving to take a leadership position with a conservative interest group.

Chairman Ed Martin said Monday he has accepted an offer to become president of the Eagle Forum, an organization founded by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.

Martin's decision could spare the state Republican Party from a leadership battle.

Republican consultant John Hancock had planned to run against Martin during a Feb. 21 meeting of the Missouri Republican State Committee. It's unclear with others besides Hancock now will enter the race.

Martin has been chairman since defeating David Cole in a party shakeup after the 2012 elections, when Republican gained state legislative seats but lost races for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide executive offices.