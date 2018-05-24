Missouri GOP Lawmaker Advances Medicaid Expansion

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A renegade Republican has teamed up with minority party Democrats to deliver the first affirmative vote of the year for a plan to expand Medicaid eligibility.

House Health Insurance Committee Chairman Chris Molendorp voted with four Democratic members Wednesday to endorse a Medicaid expansion bill.

The other Republican committee members either voted "no" or left the room before the vote occurred.

Molendorp acknowledged the vote was symbolic and that Republican leaders are unlikely to allow the bill to be debated by the full House. But Moldendorp said he wanted to make a point that he believes Republicans should drop their opposition to Medicaid expansion.

Other Republicans have raised concerns about the long-term costs of expanding adult Medicaid coverage under the terms of President Barack Obama's health care law.