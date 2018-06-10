Missouri GOP says 4 Cruz delegates switch support to Trump

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The number of Missouri delegates supporting Donald Trump is continuing to grow at the Republican National Convention.

States are expected to officially cast their votes Tuesday to make Trump the party's presidential nominee.

Missouri has 52 delegates to the Republican convention in Cleveland. Of those, 37 were bound to Trump and 15 to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as a result of Missouri's presidential primary.

But under party rules, Cruz delegates are free to support someone else because he is no longer campaigning.

Missouri Republican Party Chairman John Hancock says four Cruz delegates have switched to Trump.

One of those is Danette Proctor, the Greene County Republican chairwoman. Proctor says she wants to get behind the party's winner heading into the general election against Democrats.