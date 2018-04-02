Missouri GOP wants competing right-to-work ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Republicans are trying to get a proposal on November's ballot to constitutionally ban mandatory union fees and dues.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Friday announced right-to-work supporters can start collecting signatures. A Republican State Committee official filed the series of petitions.

Voters will already have a chance in November to decide whether to adopt a law banning mandatory union fees and dues. Unions are also trying to get a measure on the ballot to constitutionally ban right-to-work.

That could make for a potentially confusing vote if Republicans get enough signatures to add their competing measure to the ballot.

The right-to-work fight already is drawing in big money. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a nonprofit promoting Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda donated $750,000 Friday to a right-to-work campaign.