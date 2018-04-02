Missouri Gov.-elect Greitens picks general counsel

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens is picking Kansas City attorney Lucinda Luetkemeyer to be his general counsel.

Greitens' transition team leader Austin Chambers told The Associated Press on Thursday that Luetkemeyer also is serving as the transition team's general counsel.

Luetkemeyer works at the Kansas City law firm of Graves Garrett.

Luetkemeyer earlier this year served as an attorney for Montana state Rep. Art Wittich. A jury found the Republican lawmaker took illegal corporate contributions from an anti-union organization during his 2010 primary election campaign. A judge fined the lawmaker but ruled he could stay in office.

Greitens on Monday recommended another attorney from the Kansas City firm, former U.S. Attorney Todd Graves, to be the Missouri Republican Party's next chairman.