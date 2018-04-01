Missouri Gov. Greitens signs discrimination bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has signed legislation to make it tougher to prove workplace and housing discrimination in court.

Greitens signed the measure late Friday.

The legislation has been blasted by Democrats and groups such as the state NAACP. The Missouri NAACP last week cited the measure in issuing an advisory telling travelers to be careful while in the state because of a danger that civil rights won't be respected.

Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh says it will allow predatory bosses to harass workers.

But supporters say the measure will improve the legal climate for businesses in the state by cutting back on "frivolous lawsuits."

Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Daniel Mehan says Missouri is one of the easiest states to sue for discrimination and win.