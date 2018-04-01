Missouri Gov. Nixon Building Big Account for Campaign

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is building a sizable bank account for his re-election campaign.

Finance figures released Monday show Nixon raised $2.1 million from April through June and had $7.6 million in his account at the start of July.

Nixon's campaign said it was his strongest fundraising quarter this election cycle and that his bank account is twice as large as it was at a similar point in July 2008.

The Democratic governor will face the winner of an Aug. 7 Republican primary.

Candidates have until the close of business Monday to file quarterly finance reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission.