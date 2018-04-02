Missouri Gov. Nixon Makes Staff Changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has hired former Missouri State University president Mike Nietzel as a senior policy adviser.

The hiring was announced Tuesday. Nixon's office tells The Associated Press that Nietzel will have a salary of $100,000 in the new, full-time position.

Nietzel retired as Missouri State president in 2010 after five years leading the Springfield school. He has advised Nixon on education issues and work force readiness since April 2010.

Nixon is also making changes in his communications office.

Communications director Christy Bertelson moves to the governor's policy team as a senior adviser and chief speech writer. She'll be replaced by Sam Murphey, who has been a Nixon spokesman since the 2008 campaign.