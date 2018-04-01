Missouri Gov. Nixon participating on panel about exports

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is traveling to the nation's capital to participate in a panel discussion about exports sponsored by a presidential advisory council.

Nixon departed Tuesday for Washington and is scheduled to be a part of a Wednesday meeting of the President's Export Council. An agenda lists a panel discussion about "21st Century Competitiveness."

Nixon spokesman Scott Holste says the panel discussion also will include South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Fresno, California, Mayor Ashley Swearengin. He says it will be moderated by Jim McNerney Jr., who is chairman and CEO of The Boeing Co.

Later this week, Nixon is to leave for France to attend the Paris Air Show. Some participants in that trade trip also will be going to Ireland, though Nixon will not.