Missouri Gov. Nixon Signs Budget Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed a mid-year spending bill with funding for social services, education and a financially troubled St. Louis County school district.

The supplemental budget signed into law Wednesday moves $69 million to the state Medicaid program to offset a shortfall in Missouri's settlement payments from tobacco companies. It also includes an extra $3 million to help low-income people pay utility bills, and $2 million to help the unaccredited Normandy School District.

The measure also provides additional funding for public schools and colleges through June 30 to make up for shortfalls in gambling and lottery revenues.

Nixon froze $22 million budgeted for schools and colleges earlier this month, saying lawmakers had not included enough money in the supplemental budget.