Missouri Gov. Nixon undergoes double knee replacement

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is recovering after undergoing knee replacement surgery on both legs.

Nixon spokesman Scott Holste says the governor had the surgery performed Tuesday and expects to remain in the hospital for several days. Holste declined to identify the hospital, or even the city, where Nixon's surgery was conducted.

Holste said Nixon retained his gubernatorial powers, has been in contact with staff and will continue to work through the recovery period.

Nixon has long had issues with his knees. He had four previous procedures on them, the most recent occurring last year.

Nixon is an avid basketball player and sports enthusiast. Holste said the knee operation was not the result of any recent injury.