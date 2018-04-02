Missouri governor calls for more education money in budget

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is calling on the Senate to reverse proposed budget cuts to the University of Missouri that passed the House this week.

Nixon on Friday also criticized the House for setting aside less money for K-12 education and higher education performance funding than he asked for. He said lawmakers are prioritizing tax breaks over students.

The House budget cuts more than $8 million from the University of Missouri system and its Columbia campus.

Nixon said the University of Missouri's administration has gone to great lengths to address concerns raised after November's protests, and the House's proposal would result in students paying higher tuition and fees.

House Speaker Todd Richardson has said the cuts target administrators, so there is no reason students should be affected.