Missouri Governor Defends Execution Drug Use

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says a potential European curtailment of a common anesthetic to protest its planned use in two upcoming Missouri executions won't deter the state from moving ahead.

Nixon said Monday in St. Louis that the state and federal court systems will ultimately decide whether Missouri can use Propofol to carry out the death penalty. His comments come as the European Union considers possible export limits of the drug as part of its anti-capital punishment policies. An overwhelming amount of the drug's U.S. supply is made in Europe by a German company.

Convicted killer Allen Nicklasson is scheduled to die by injection on Oct. 23 in the state's first use of Propofol for capital punishment. Joseph Franklin is scheduled to be put to death on Nov. 20