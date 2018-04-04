Missouri governor heading to South America for trade mission

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is traveling to South America next week for a trade mission.

Nixon announced he's traveling to Colombia and Peru from Saturday through the following Friday.

Like previous trade missions, Nixon said the goal is to increase exports and encourage companies from those countries to invest in Missouri.

This is Nixon's first international trade mission of the year. Nixon last year traveled to Canada and made two trips to Europe.

First Lady Georganne Nixon and the state economic development director are joining Nixon. The Nixons' travel costs will be paid by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit organization that frequently finances gubernatorial trade missions.

Nixon said he'll meet with government officials and business groups in both countries.