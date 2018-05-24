Missouri governor pardons 7 more in final months in office

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is pardoning seven people.

Nixon on Friday announced the pardons, which include clemency for a man charged with sexual abuse whose alleged victim later told law enforcement the abuse didn't happen.

Pardons also went to people convicted of offenses including possession of more than 35 grams of marijuana, stealing and writing bad checks.

They all served their sentences.

Granting a pardon restores rights but doesn't expunge criminal records.

The pardons announced Friday are among several Nixon's granted in his final months in office. Of 38 pardons during his more than seven years in office, 24 were granted this year.

He's barred by term limits from seeking re-election.