Missouri governor recommends no pay increase for employees

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri state government workers would get no additional raise in the next fiscal year under Gov. Jay Nixon's proposed budget.

Budget director Linda Luebbering says state workers will continue to get a 1 percent raise that was provided at the beginning of 2015.

The state would also cut 217 positions next fiscal year. Most - 147 - would be eliminated from the Department of Mental Health, following a plan already in place.

Luebbering says most positions are expected to be vacant. She says the cuts still present challenges for departments.

The reduction brings the total drop in the state's workforce since Nixon took office in 2008 to more than 5,000.

The Legislature has until May to pass a budget for the 2016 fiscal year, which starts July 1.