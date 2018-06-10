Missouri governor signs emergency funding for local projects

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Local governments in Missouri that built storm shelters or repaired school and hospital buildings after disasters like the 2011 Joplin tornado will soon be reimbursed with federal funds.

Gov. Jay Nixon Thursday signed a bill that gives the state the authority to send federal money for disaster relief projects to local governments.

Cities and towns are waiting for about $30 million for already-completed projects.

The bill authorizes up to $124 million in federal money be passed through by the state, plus $5 million in general revenue so the state can match those funds.

The bill also includes an additional $3.5 million for future emergencies. The state's emergency fund was partially exhausted by the response to events in Ferguson after the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown sparked protests.