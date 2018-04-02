Missouri governor signs health care expansion

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation expanding health coverage to unborn children and allowing some newly trained doctors to go to work more quickly.

Bills signed Thursday would create the "Show-Me-Healthy Babies Program" to provide insurance for pregnant women who earn too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid but don't have affordable private-sector insurance.

The new program is projected to cover more than 1,800 unborn children at an annual cost of $1.4 million.

The bill also creates a classification of "assistant physicians" who have graduated from medical school and passed licensing exams but have not completed residency training. They would be allowed to start seeing patients in areas where there are doctor shortages.

The legislation also extends an existing senior prescription drug program to August 2017.