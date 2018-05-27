Missouri Governor to Sign Oral Chemotherapy Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri cancer patients soon could find it more affordable to take chemotherapy pills.

Gov. Jay Nixon signed legislation Wednesday that limits the amount of money patients could be charged for oral chemotherapy medicines. The bill imposes an out-of-pocket limit of $75 for a 30-day supply, starting next January.

The legislation is intended to make the patients' cost for oral chemotherapy more comparable to intravenous chemotherapy.

Some patients currently are charged thousands of dollars a month for oral chemotherapy, which is covered as a pharmacy benefit. It often has fewer side effects than intravenous therapy. But IV chemotherapy is significantly cheaper for patients, because it's covered as a medical benefit, which requires a routine co-payment for a doctor's office visit.