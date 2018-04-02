Missouri Governor Won't Veto Criminal Law Overhaul

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker says she's "thrilled" that Gov. Jay Nixon won't veto a massive overhaul of the state's criminal code.

The legislation was sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Jolie Justus, a Kansas City Democrat. Justus said Nixon's chief-of-staff and legal counsel indicated at a meeting Friday that the governor won't veto the measure.

Nixon had expressed concerns that the bill tried to do too much at one time and said there was "no room for error" when overhauling the criminal code for the first time since 1979. The governor had faced a deadline next Tuesday to veto the bill or let it become law.

Supporters say the bill has been thoroughly vetted with dozens of public hearings and input from multiple organizations. Its provisions take effect in 2017.