Missouri grad students to vote on representation

ROLLA (AP) — University of Missouri's interim chancellor says the union representation election set for this week won't change the administration's decision to not recognize graduate students as employees.

Interim Chancellor Hank Foley told The Columbia Daily Tribune Friday that he has tried to address every concern raised by graduate students since they began organizing last fall.

Graduate assistants will vote Monday and Tuesday to decide whether the Coalition of Graduate Workers will become their bargaining agent.

But the university has not recognized graduate assistants as employees. Graduate students who are hired as teaching or research assistants receive a stipend, a tuition waiver and university-paid health insurance.

Connor Lewis, who is co-chairman of the Coalition of Graduate Workers, says the vote is following all state and federal best practices for an election.